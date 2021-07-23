74,928 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPKBU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

