7,200 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.26 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $72.43 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

