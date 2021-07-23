68,578 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,274,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,203,000.

KAIRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

