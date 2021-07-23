$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $62.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

