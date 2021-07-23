54,393 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34.
In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
