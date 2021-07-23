54,393 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $82.03 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.