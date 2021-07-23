50,100 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $2,635,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

