50,000 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.