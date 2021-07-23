4,960 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $66,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

