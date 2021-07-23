460,297 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Cerner at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.