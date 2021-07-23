38,900 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 175.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

