31,771 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Purchased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 311,492 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 115,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,999,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

