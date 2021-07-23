2,981 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 114,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,699. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,297. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.