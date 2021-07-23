24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Trading Up 2.6%

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 9,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFSVF)

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.