23,135 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.