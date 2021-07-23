2,217 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE ABC traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $122.06. 18,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

