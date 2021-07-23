20,000 Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $972,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TZPSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

