1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,199. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

