17,580 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI opened at $70.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

