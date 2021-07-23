1,707 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $29,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

