16,791 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after acquiring an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after acquiring an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

