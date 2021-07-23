15,519 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.03. 62,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,412. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

