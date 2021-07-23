1,400 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $246.88 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

