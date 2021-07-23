$13.12 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.73 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.