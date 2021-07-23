127,908 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Shares of KIIIU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

