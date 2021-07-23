12,600 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $169.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $173.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

