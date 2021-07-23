12 West Capital Management LP Takes $12.56 Million Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition comprises approximately 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE HUGS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.25.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

