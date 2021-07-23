12 West Capital Management LP Invests $65.45 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,000. Asana makes up approximately 3.1% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.40% of Asana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. FBN Securities started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.76. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

