11,372 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $62.80 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

