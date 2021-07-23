10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $851,550.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $851,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,462,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John R. Stuelpnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.38, for a total transaction of $996,900.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.89 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.48.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

