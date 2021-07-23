$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce sales of $103.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.74 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $515.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,533. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

