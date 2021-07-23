100,000 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Purchased by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,028,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,287,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,018,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,014,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.