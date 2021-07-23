100,000 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.20% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGNU. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,643,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,132,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,132,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

