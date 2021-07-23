100,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

