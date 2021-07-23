$1.07 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Korn Ferry reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

KFY opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

