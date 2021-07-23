$0.70 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

