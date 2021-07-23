$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.56. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

