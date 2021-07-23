$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

