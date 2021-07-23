-$0.14 EPS Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,927. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

