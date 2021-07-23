$0.01 EPS Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its holdings in JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $50,985,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 11,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,893. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

