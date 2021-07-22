Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

