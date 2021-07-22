Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.