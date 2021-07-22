Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

ZION opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock worth $1,638,133 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

