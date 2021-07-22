Zimmer Partners LP Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,691,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $79,931,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $66,143,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,377,737. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

