Zimmer Partners LP Purchases Shares of 21,875 Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $17,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $2,259,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,489. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

