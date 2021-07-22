Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $8.33 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

BEPC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

