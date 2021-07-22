Zimmer Partners LP Buys Shares of 40,000 TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $129,663,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $54,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

