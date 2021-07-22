Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 191,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 62,718 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 243,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 59,808 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 13,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

