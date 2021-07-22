Zimmer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Decibel Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

DBTX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,762. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

