Zigcoin Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $401,660.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00846879 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,040,824 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars.

