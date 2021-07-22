Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Buy

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YARIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

